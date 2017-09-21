TV Shows, Spas, Hotels! Gwyneth Paltrow Is Taking Goop To The Next Level!

Watch out world, Gwyneth Paltrow is ready to launch an empire!!

Following the successful launch of Goop's magazine, we aren't surprised to learn that the actress turned lifestyle guru is looking to spread her media presence. Move over, Oprah Winfrey!

Related: Gwyneth's Former Chef Spills All About Her Diet!

During a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the 44-year-old confirmed that her TV project, working title The Radical Wellness Show, is in the works. How exciting!!

On what she envisions for the program, the A-lister explained:

"I would be going into the field and talking to any number of doctors, scientists, civilians, people in crisis in Flint, Michigan, where there is something to uncover and confront about wellness."

LOVES it. And, good news for Oprah, the show will be NOTHING like Winfrey's celebrated chat show. She continued:

"We would want it to feel more Vice-y in its vibe, but we're just in the brainstorming phase. We signed on with Ben Silverman's production company, Propagate, to help us formalize and pitch it."

What a get! In case you didn't know, Silverman is the Emmy winning executive producer behind hits like The Office, Jane The Virgin, Ugly Betty, The Tudors, and The Biggest Loser.

Paltrow is clearly eager to expand her brand correctly, as she noted:

"We want to take Goop international, we want to get this TV show right, and we have a lot of key hires to make."

Hmmm, very inneresting. We're sure the "key hires" is in reference to the blonde businesswoman's plan to create Goop spas and hotels. Chris Martin's ex added:

"That's part of my plan. We are a few years away, but there's a big opportunity to have somewhere where people are interested in wellness or a reset, a real retreat where you can have access to Goop's doctors."

We're about it. Now, before anyone scoffs at Gwyn's business plans, remember she's worked her butt off for this success. In fact, the Iron Man star's celeb status has even hindered business growth at times. Gwyneth confirmed this to be true as she admitted to the publication:

"It makes it much more difficult. For the business I'm creating, it's an obstacle I always have to overcome… You become inextricably linked. I'm a target in a way most entrepreneurs are not… I'm interested in criticism based on fact, not on projections. If you want to fuck with me, bring your A game."

Oh snap! Regardless, the Oscar winner cannot deny that her fame has opened many doors.

At the end of the day, we're just excited to see Goop grow into an international brand!!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: business blitz, chris martin, emmys, girl power, goop, gwyneth paltrow, health, inspiration, lifestyle, oprah winfrey, oscars, wellness