Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Ryan Phillippe Fergie Taylor Selena Gomez PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Celebrity Feuds, Politik, Jimmy Kimmel, Health, Late Night TV >> Jimmy Kimmel GOES OFF On Senator Bill Cassidy & Co. For Downplaying His Health Care Bill Criticisms

Jimmy Kimmel GOES OFF On Senator Bill Cassidy & Co. For Downplaying His Health Care Bill Criticisms

9/21/2017 8:08 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsCelebrity FeudsPolitikJimmy KimmelHealthLate Night TV

Jimmy Kimmel isn't messing around when it comes to health care!!

This, of course, is bad news for Senator Bill Cassidy, whom the funny man has previously called out for lying about supporting a health care bill that would actually guarantee coverage for all families. In response to Tuesday's criticism, the senator said he was "sorry" Kimmel doesn't "understand" the situation.

Related: Megyn Kelly Admits Trump's The Reason She Left Fox News!

Understandably, Cassidy's response infuriated the late night host and inspired him to rip into the politician and his peers — including Senator Lindsey Graham, Governor Chris Christie, and Fox News' Brian Kilmeade – during Wednesday's monologue. The 49-year-old comedian has been actively involved with health care reform ever since his newborn son Billy underwent emergency open heart surgery.

Be sure to watch Jimmy's takedown of Cassidy, Graham, Christie, and Kilmeade (above)!

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
8 Things Trump Supporters Don't Know!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
View Pics »
« Previous story
Listen To This: Never Walk Away!
Next story »
Gwyneth Paltrow's Crazy 'Strict' Diet Could Top All These Other Celeb Regimens
See All Comments