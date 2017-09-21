Jimmy Kimmel GOES OFF On Senator Bill Cassidy & Co. For Downplaying His Health Care Bill Criticisms

Jimmy Kimmel isn't messing around when it comes to health care!!

This, of course, is bad news for Senator Bill Cassidy, whom the funny man has previously called out for lying about supporting a health care bill that would actually guarantee coverage for all families. In response to Tuesday's criticism, the senator said he was "sorry" Kimmel doesn't "understand" the situation.

Understandably, Cassidy's response infuriated the late night host and inspired him to rip into the politician and his peers — including Senator Lindsey Graham, Governor Chris Christie, and Fox News' Brian Kilmeade – during Wednesday's monologue. The 49-year-old comedian has been actively involved with health care reform ever since his newborn son Billy underwent emergency open heart surgery.

Be sure to watch Jimmy's takedown of Cassidy, Graham, Christie, and Kilmeade (above)!

