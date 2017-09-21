Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish's Lavish Lion King-Themed Baby Shower Still On Amid Extortion Scandal!

Nothing, and we mean NOTHING, is standing in the way of Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish's upcoming baby shower.

As you surely know, the comedian's dirty laundry has been exposed to the world as he was recently the victim of a multimillion dollar extortion attempt over a video where criminals say Hart is "in a sexually provocative situation." Amid all of this drama, the funny man's pregnant wife shockingly forgave Kevin for his unfaithful ways.

However, we have a feeling, this kind gesture has something to do with the lavish baby shower the twosome already had on the books. According to reports, Mr. and Mrs. Hart have a VVV expensive bash planned for October 1 at the Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu, CA.

It's said the love birds have dropped $117,855 on this one party. *GASP*

Apparently, the baby shower is Lion King themed and will pull out all of the stops. The venue will be decorated in leopard print and will have photos of safari animals everywhere. Although, a Hart family photo will be front and center, "with a silhouette of pregnant Eniko leading the way." SO EXTRA!!

Guests are sure to have a good time at the party as an "Experience Bar" will also be at the event. What's an "Experience Bar" exactly?? Well, in short, attendees will be encouraged to try exotic foods and to dress up like tribal warriors. Oh, and a Price Is Right-esque game will give guests an opportunity to win prizes.

A $1,500 chimp in a diaper will be present too. Where do we snag an invite???

Regardless, we still think Kevin will have to give Eniko a fancy push present in addition to this party. LOLz!

