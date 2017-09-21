Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Ryan Phillippe Fergie Taylor Selena Gomez PerezTV
Home >> Baby Blabber, Legal Matters, Love Line, Busted!, Party Poppin', Pregnancy Talk, Kevin Hart, Controversy >> Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish's Lavish Lion King-Themed Baby Shower Still On Amid Extortion Scandal!

Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish's Lavish Lion King-Themed Baby Shower Still On Amid Extortion Scandal!

9/21/2017 8:51 AM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberLegal MattersLove LineBusted!Party Poppin'Pregnancy TalkKevin HartControversy

kevin hart lion king baby shower still on

Nothing, and we mean NOTHING, is standing in the way of Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish's upcoming baby shower.

As you surely know, the comedian's dirty laundry has been exposed to the world as he was recently the victim of a multimillion dollar extortion attempt over a video where criminals say Hart is "in a sexually provocative situation." Amid all of this drama, the funny man's pregnant wife shockingly forgave Kevin for his unfaithful ways.

Related: Kevin Is 'Really Embarrassed' About The Extortion Scandal!

However, we have a feeling, this kind gesture has something to do with the lavish baby shower the twosome already had on the books. According to reports, Mr. and Mrs. Hart have a VVV expensive bash planned for October 1 at the Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu, CA.

It's said the love birds have dropped $117,855 on this one party. *GASP*

Apparently, the baby shower is Lion King themed and will pull out all of the stops. The venue will be decorated in leopard print and will have photos of safari animals everywhere. Although, a Hart family photo will be front and center, "with a silhouette of pregnant Eniko leading the way." SO EXTRA!!

Guests are sure to have a good time at the party as an "Experience Bar" will also be at the event. What's an "Experience Bar" exactly?? Well, in short, attendees will be encouraged to try exotic foods and to dress up like tribal warriors. Oh, and a Price Is Right-esque game will give guests an opportunity to win prizes.

A $1,500 chimp in a diaper will be present too. Where do we snag an invite???

Regardless, we still think Kevin will have to give Eniko a fancy push present in addition to this party. LOLz!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
Emmy Awards 2017: The Hottest Couples On The Red Carpet!
Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Through The Years
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Tori Spelling should stop popping out kids, mom Candy Spelling says
Next story »
Listen To This: Never Walk Away!
See All Comments