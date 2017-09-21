Scott Disick Gushes About Khloé Kardashian’s BF Tristan Thompson: ‘He’s The First Nice, Normal Guy She’s Ever Brought Home’

Who knew Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick would need to do promo for the new season of KUWTK??

The duo made an appearance on Steve Harvey's talk show Steve, and it turns out there's more about the starlet's relationship with Tristan Thompson that we don't know!

Thankfully, Scott was happy to fill in those details!

The poppa-of-three told Steve the NBA player first in "pretty well" with the reality TV family:

"He's the first nice, normal guy she's ever brought home. Not that we're nice and normal! He's an unbelievable guy and I'm just not used to that. One guy she dated is a very close friend of mine, who I love so that's not true."

Scott obviously still loves French Montana, but at least he loves Tristan, too!

And Khloé has no qualms about going back and forth between Los Angeles and Cleveland, Ohio:

"I do really love Cleveland, I really enjoy it. It's so different from LA. I love the seasons… I love the best of both worlds."

The 33-year-old also loves Jennifer Lawrence, especially after the A-lister continued to express her love for the KarJenners:

"We are such fans of hers. We love her, and you know she's one of our happy places and her movies, we love her. It's really cool when women just empower and uplift other women."

And just because she's a reality TV star doesn't mean she doesn't love reality TV herself!

Watch her gush about it (below), along with sharing some memories from Keeping Up!

This episode of Steve will air Thursday, so be sure to tune in for what else they spill!

