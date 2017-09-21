Home Videos Photos Shop
Macklemore & Kesha Are Timeless Lovers In The Super Sweet Video For Good Old Days!

9/21/2017

LOVING this!

It's rare a music video concept is married so well to a song, but after seeing Macklemore and Kesha as a couple hitting a rustic gathering of friends, it makes such beautiful sense.

Good Old Days is all about regret and nostalgia, so the fact we can't tell WHEN this takes place — the clothes and cars and cameras could easily mean 1970s or 2017 hipsters — is perf!

See all the sweet moments set to the new track (above)!

