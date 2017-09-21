Fake Black Woman Martina Big Is Also A ~Singer~! Watch The Music Video For Her Big Big World Cover!

We love it when guilty obsessions have a spring of viral gems for us to find!

That's definitely case with Martina Big, who seems to have been trying to break into the entertainment biz for quite some before her breakout appearance on Maury!

The German model made headlines this week after speaking on the talk show about her transition from a white to black woman thanks to skin darkening procedures.

Video: Watch Martina's Appearance On Botched!

Before she turned into a discount WOC, Martina was always trying new and exciting ways to get noticed.

Just two years ago, she was covering songs on YouTube — and while Martina's music career never took off, her road to fame was about to be paved by Rachel Dolezal.

Watch Martina's *music video* for her cover of Big Big World by Emilia (below)!

[Image via YouTube.]

Tags: big big world, emilia, martina big, maury, music minute, rachel dolezal, viral: news, youtube