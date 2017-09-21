Miley Cyrus Is 100% Country In Her New Song Week Without You! LISTEN!

Yee-haw!

On Thursday, Miley Cyrus dropped her latest song Week Without You off of her upcoming album Younger Now, out September 29.

In the retro ballad, the 24-year-old — who fully commits to the country genre — sings about leaving her lover for a week where she would "probably have so much fun."

From the sound of things, Miz Cyrus is no doubt returning to her Tennessee roots.

Listen (below)!

