Niall Horan Is All Heartbroken & Blue In His Too Much To Ask Music Video

Ever prayed for angsty Niall Horan??

Well, someone out there heard you, because the One Direction vet plays a heartbroken chap in his Too Much To Ask music video. While we don't necessarily love this track, we do love an emotional Niall.

Nonetheless, not much happens in the visual as the Irish cutie just walks about pouting for the duration of the vid. Again, where's the passion, bud??

Be sure to ch-ch-check out the Too Much To Ask video for yourself (above) AND let us know if you agree or disagree with us (below)!!

