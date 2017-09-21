Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen's 'Constant Conflicts' & Differing Personalities Led To Their Split!

More details are coming out about Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen's separation news!

As we previously reported, it was revealed on Wednesday that the couple of nearly 10 years has split, without much of an explanation.

Now, it's being said their personalities are to blame!

According to People, a source close to Rachel says the actors and parents have been struggling with their differences:

"Rachel is very outgoing and her friends are very important to her. Hayden is the opposite. He can be very antisocial. Hayden never wanted to join her for special occasions, like weddings. Rachel had to attend by herself. Her friends thought she could do better."

Citing Hayden's "anxiety issues," the insider claims it only "got worse after the baby [Briar Rose] was born. He got overly protective and almost paranoid that someone would get pictures of the baby."

It got to the point where he would rather "drive across the country" than be pictured at the airport by paparazzi.

Sadly, the "constant conflicts about every day stuff … became exhausting and almost depressing for Rachel."

The source spills tensions rose as recently as this summer:

"It got really bad over the summer and they decided to separate. She is living with the baby in LA now. She is a great mom and loves it."

Wow. We had no idea!

Of course, Rachel and Hayden have always lived private lives, so it shouldn't come as too much of a shock.

Still, are U heartbroken over their breakup??

