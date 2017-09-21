Renee Zellweger Surprises Texas Pet Rescue Organizations By Volunteering For A Whole Week Of Hurricane Harvey Relief!

Houston Pets Alive founder Andrea Birkelbach (above, right) has been incredibly busy in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Between rescuing lost and abandoned animals and taking in pets people who lost their homes can't care for right now, she didn't even notice she had an Oscar winner volunteering for her!

Birkelbach says someone literally tapped her on the shoulder and said:

"'Just so you know, Renee Zellweger is over there cleaning kennels and doing your laundry.'"

The founder was stunned. Birkelbach told TODAY she found out Zellweger had been volunteering for hours — but no one knew because she didn't ask for any celeb treatment:

"She had already been there for a couple of hours, totally incognito. She was here four days literally cleaning crates, doing laundry and walking the dogs."

Obviously Birkelbach made sure to get some snaps after she realized!

In case you didn't know, the Bridget Jones star is NOT from the U.K. but is in fact a native Texan who grew up in Katy.

She had already volunteered a few days with the sister organization Austin Pets Alive, as well as MAD Dog Rescue and Lucy's Pet Foundation. After a full week, she reportedly brought eight homeless dogs back home with her to find new homes in El Lay. Amazing!

Renee spoke to Houston's local ABC13, explaining:

"Like everyone else out here, y'know, I'm a Texan, and I just wanted to find a place where I could contribute. I heard that a lot of Houston dogs were being sent to shelters in San Antonio, and in Austin to make room for some of the strays they were finding with hopes to reunite dogs with their families, so I kinda knew where I was goin'. I volunteered at the Town Lake Shelter when I was in college in Austin… This was familiar to me."

See the star's full interview (below)!

