Riverdale Star K.J. Apa Crashes Car Driving Home From A 16-Hour Work Day — And The Cast & Crew Are PISSED At WB!

Oh no, Archiekins!

K.J. Apa, the star of the hit series Riverdale, was involved in a late night car crash after falling asleep at the wheel following a 16-hour work day.

The 20-year-old, who plays Archie in the Archie Comics TV adaptation, apparently dozed off while driving the 45-minute trip back to his hotel outside Vancouver, Canada last week.

Apa was taken to a local hospital where he was later discharged without serious injuries. The Aussie actor's car, however, wasn't so lucky; the passenger side was reportedly destroyed after colliding into a light pole, leaving the vehicle inoperable.

This incident sparked protest on the set of the CW series, causing the cast and crew to demand better safety protections during shooting. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that production routinely requires late night shoots that go into the wee hours of the morning, and the cast and crew are not provided transportation to and from set.

To make matters worse, actor Cole Sprouse had apparently planned on driving with Apa that night but at the last minute changed his plans. Sprouse has reportedly asked that the Warner Bros.-produced series provides cast members with transportation for late shoots.

Three sources tell THR that a meeting between reps for the actors and WB execs is being set for Friday to discuss the issue.

While WBTV's policy is that actors are responsible for transportation to and from set, especially when shooting outside the US, a studio source notes that actors are allowed to call a taxi or stay in a nearby hotel on the studio's dime if they feel it is unsafe to drive themselves.

With Riverdale taking a darker turn, we're sure there are many more late night shoots in store for the cast and crew. Hopefully, the studio realizes it should spare no expense in ensuring the safety of its talent.

We're just glad K.J. is okay.

[Image via Warner Bros..]

Tags: cole spouse, cw, k.j. apa, river dale, safety, scary!, tv news, wbtv