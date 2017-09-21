Warner Bros. Hits Back At Controversy Around Riverdale Star K.J. Apa's Car Crash

Warner Bros. is trying to cool things down after Archie's scary car crash — and sadly this is all IRL!

Riverdale star K.J. Apa was in a pretty severe single-car accident, driving off the road after a 16-hour day, leading cast and crew to question the safety rules on the hit CW show.

How is WBTV responding to the controversy?

The studio sent a statement to Us Weekly in an effort to clear some things up about K.J.'s health, work hours, and more:

"First and foremost, we are extremely grateful that KJ Apa was uninjured during his recent accident. Secondarily, we want to specifically address the characterization that conditions on the set of Riverdale are of concern. We have a large cast of series regulars, and our actors do not work every day. On the day of the accident, KJ worked 14.2 hours. The previous day he worked 2.5 hours, and the day before that he worked 7.7 hours. KJ has repeatedly been informed about making production aware if he is tired or feels unsafe, and if so, either a ride or hotel room will be provided for him. The accident occurred last Thursday. Additionally, it is untrue that KJ was taken to the hospital. He was treated by first responders on the scene and released by them. We also sent a doctor to his home later that same day for a follow-up to confirm his well-being."

While we heard WBTV is willing to pay for a cab or a hotel room upon request, the studio is now saying they also provide drivers — and that the entire cast and crew is made completely aware of this policy:

"The safety of the cast and crew on all of our productions is of paramount importance to the Studio. Productions adhere to the Screen Actors Guild–mandated turnaround time of 12 hours from wrap time to next day call time for cast members. In accordance with industry standard policy, if any cast or crew member feels tired or unsafe at any time after working, the Studio will provide a taxi, a driver or a hotel room upon request. This is communicated to all cast and crew, both in writing and verbally, at the beginning of production and is reiterated continuously throughout the duration of production."

So if that's all true, why didn't K.J. get a driver? Could it be that the exhaustion didn't hit him yet? Or he was too tired to realize how tired he was?

Just a few problems with providing a driver only upon request. Just off the top of our heads.

What do YOU think of this controversy, Riverdale fans??

