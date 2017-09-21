Robert Pattinson Wears A Pink Wig On The Cover Of Wonderland Because Why Not??

We're totally wigging out!

Robert Pattinson appears on two covers for Wonderland's Autumn Issue, and in one of them, the Twilight star wears a pink wig to accessorize his Dior outfit.

Getting a Nicki Minaj vibe!

In the publication, the Good Time actor — who doubles as guest editor — speaks to author Yuval Noah Harari about his proposed theme for the issue.

According to an excerpt obtained by E! News, Kristen Stewart's ex said:

"I wanted the theme of the Wonderland issue to be something like 'The Nature of Reality' and contrast people whose sole purpose seems to be to pervert reality with a cross-section of people like you, who seem to have a more healthy and comprehensive understanding of it."'

The Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind writer responds:

"I think that in a way you're in the business of creating reality, at least from my viewpoint as a historian and philosopher. Images and fantasies and fictions basically rule the world. The tools we use are built by engineers and technicians and chemists and physicists, but the aims that we use these tools for, they are basically our dreams. So many people spend all their lives chasing a dream that was implanted in their minds by some movie, TV series, poem, novel, whatever – of course it is rarely just one, you can't create a culture based on just one piece of art. I'm fascinated by the way that art and fiction are really the movers and shakers of the world."

See more pics in the batch (above)!

