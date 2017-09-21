No Denying It Anymore! Scott Disick Photographed Kissing Bikini-Clad Teenager Sofia Richie In Miami!

Home Videos Photos Shop
Well, there's no denying this is happening anymore…

Just four months ago, Sofia Richie was firm that she and Scott Disick were just "homies."

Since then the evidence has been piling up that the 19-year-old is in fact in a relationship with the father-of three, despite their 15 year age difference.

Now it seems we have the final confirmation — no, they didn't admit to it; the couple were photographed kissing poolside in Miami!

According to DailyMail.com, Richie, sporting a white bikini top, looked around to double check no one was watching, then… smooch city.

Ewww. Half your age plus seven, Scott! That's the rule!

See All Comments