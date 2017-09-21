Home Videos Photos Shop
Heads Up, Basics! You Can Now Make ALL Your Foods Pumpkin Spice Flavored!

9/21/2017 12:25 PM ET | Filed under: Business BlitzFoodOrganicCrazzzzy

simply beyond pumpkin spice spray

It's time to take the pumpkin spice trend to the next level!!

Thanks to Simply Beyond, you can make whatever food you want have pumpkin spice flavoring. We're sure you're currently like, "How? What? Why?"

So, let's get into the specifics. Back in 2016, Simply Beyond created the Pumpkin Spice Organic Spray-On Spice and now the product is out and ready for use.

While the $11 spray has been recommended for baking purposes and for savory snacks, you could honestly put the product on anything. In regards to how the spray should be used, Simply Beyond advised via instructions:

"As taste is subjective, we suggest applying a little spritz at first. You can always add more at the end to achieve your preferred strength."

Smart, smart. Be sure to ch-ch-check out the visual example (below).

Now, if pumpkin spice isn't your ish, the company offers other seasonal sprays — including cinnamon and gingerbread. We know, we just changed your life!!

Happy fall, everyone!

[Image via Simply Beyond/Instagram.]

