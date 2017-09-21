The Real Housewives' Wildest & Most Embarrassing Sex Tales!

Audrina Patridge Claims Corey Bohan Violated Her Restraining Order After Just ONE DAY!
The more we hear, the more it sounds like Audrina Patridge had no choice but to run.
TMZ has the latest details, reporting Audrina's divorce docs claim Corey Bohan violated her restraining order after just a day!
According to Wednesday's filing, the Hills star got the order last Monday, and Bohan showed up on Tuesday -- with his arms full of cameras!
Photos: Celebs With The Worst Exes
She says her husband refused to leave, even calling her a
[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]