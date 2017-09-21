Taylor Swift Will Die Once Again When She Sees These Kittens Dressed As The Different Look What You Made Me Do Taylors!

We're sure Taylor Swift feels pretty honored right about now.

Following the success of Miz Swift's Look What You Made Me Do video, one Oregon based veterinarian decided to dress a bunch of foster kittens like the many Taylor Swifts from the visual. And, boy, are the results precious AF!

The vet, named Jessica, shared on Instagram:

HIGHlarious! As Jessica's project has since gone viral, the animal lover took to IG again and wrote:

"I am so happy and excited and I hope Taylor sees these cuties. I also hope they get adopted to great forever homes. Thank you!!!"

Since Tay Tay's a HUGE cat lover, we're sure she'll just die (again) once she sees these pics. Good job, Jessica!!

