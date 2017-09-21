The Hottest Stories Right Now!

Surgery Addict Now Considers Herself A Proud Black Woman After Getting Her Skin Darkened — Rachel Dolezal Is SHOOK

[CLICK HERE]

Plus-Size Blogger Claps Back At Meme Using Her Image For Degradation — See Her Awesome Response!

[CLICK HERE]

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Accepts His Apology & Is Standing By Him During Sex Tape Extortion Scandal

[CLICK HERE]

New Footage Of Kevin Hart Partying With Sex Tape Partner Emerges — Deets HERE!

[CLICK HERE]

So Sorry Hurricane Maria Ruined Your Vacation, Melissa Joan Hart

[CLICK HERE]

Kim Kardashian Faces More Backlash After Being Called Out For Stealing Rihanna's Fur Slides Design!

[CLICK HERE]

Fergie Admits It Was 'Getting A Little Weird' Pretending To Be With Josh Duhamel While They Hid Their Breakup!

[CLICK HERE]

Rosie O'Donnell Hits Back At Pregnant Estranged Daughter — Accuses Chelsea Of Profiting Off Michelle Rounds' Suicide

[CLICK HERE]

Tyga Dating Kim Kardashian Look-Alike — Here Are 5 Things To Know About Kamilla Osman!

[CLICK HERE]

Everyone Is Pretty Sure Ivanka Trump Has No Idea How To Use 'Otherwise' Properly

[CLICK HERE]