Usher's Genital Herpes Accusers Make WILD Claims In New Legal Documents — Get The Scoop!

9/21/2017 2:59 PM ET

Usher's genital herpes lawsuit just keeps getting crazier and crazier.

The male accuser in the highly talked about lawsuit has recently claimed in legal documents that he and the hitmaker got busy while at a spa in the El Lay neighborhood of Koreatown. How trashy!!

To make matters worse, a different complainant (who is female) states that she suffered from a stillbirth after contracting the STD from the Yeah! singer. Reportedly, the woman had sex with the 38-year-old at least two times. The unnamed woman later fell pregnant and lost the twins as a consequence of her herpes diagnosis.

Per the legal paperwork, the A-lister has refused to admit his herpes diagnosis AND will not take an STD test. We're sure that decision is on legal counsel's advice.

This latest update comes directly on the heels of Usher's Georgia accuser identifying herself. As we previously reported, Laura Helm came forward and revealed that she is the woman suing Justin Bieber's mentor for $20 million.

Usher's life is certainly complicated right now. It's time to get your house in order, bud!

