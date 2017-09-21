Zayn Malik Says 'Being Straight Up' With People Helped Him Cope With Anxiety!

Zayn Malik is taking control of his anxiety.

As we've often reported, the former One Direction star has opened up about suffering from anxiety, something he discussed extensively in his 2016 autobiography.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the 24-year-old revealed the one thing that really helped him cope with everything he was feeling — sharing what he was going through with others.

Related: Zayn Says Friendship With Louis Tomlinson Is 'Not The Way It Used To Be'

He explained:

"Just being straight up. Just being honest about everything, explaining what it is that makes you feel uncomfortable, what it is that you're cool with. And making sure that all of that is in order and everyone's got a clear understanding of what that is."

In fact, being vulnerable about his experience has greatly benefited him:

"I feel like it was only a positive impact on everything that happened after it and people now have a better perspective on where I was coming from at the time and just an understanding that it wasn't coming from necessarily being ungrateful, shall we say, or not aware of the opportunities that were in front of me, it was just me struggling with being able to actually be there. I'm definitely glad I got that off my chest, as anybody is when you feel like you're keeping something from someone you have to speak about it and clear up the air."

And the support he's received since speaking out has been overwhelming, to say the least:

"My fans are always supportive of anything I did. They're amazing people and they're always behind me. But the crazy thing for me was, the thing people that I didn't expect to speak to me about that spoke to me about it, random people, like older people that had read the book, and they were like ‘I really respect you speaking about that, it takes a lot of strength and a lot of confidence in yourself to be able to just be like 'this is what it is, this is how it was, this is how I'm feeling,' and that was really cool to get that reaction because I didn't necessarily do it for that reason. I just did it because I felt like I needed to do it. So when you get a nice reaction in return it's like a bonus, it's a cool feeling."

You never know what someone may be facing!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: mental health, one direction, zayn malik