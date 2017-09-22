Police Report Details Aaron Carter's Concerning Behavior

Well, we guess that trip to The Doctors didn't help Aaron Carter after all.

As we reported, police rushed to the 29-year-old's Florida home after an anonymous caller said the singer was acting erratically — and they feared he may be relapsing and capable of self-harm.

According to police reports obtained by The Blast, Aaron has threatened to commit suicide and "harm family and others."

The doc states the caller insisted Aaron was "not in a safe mental state … engaging in drug activity." It's also said Nick Carter's younger bro's "skin color was off" and his "words were slurred and did not make sense."

Another call claimed the artist threatened to take his own life by mixing "Xanax, Clonopin [sic], and 'Dusters.'" Dusters refers to huffing computer dusters. Wow.

Cops noted the celeb "does have a lot of prescription meds in his home" but ultimately did not feel like he met the criteria to be involuntarily institutionalized under the Baker Act.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more about Aaron's status.

[Image via TNYF/WENN.]

Tags: aaron carter, drugs, legal matters, mental health, nick carter, scary!