Aaron Carter is going to rehab!

The day after the police were called to his home over claims he threatened suicide and seemed to be on drugs over the phone, the singer is finally getting some help!

The singer's rep released a statement to TMZ breaking the news:

"Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness. He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer personal."

The outlet reports Aaron went back and forth on the decision but ultimately decided he could use the help.

We're so glad! Addiction to drugs, even legal prescription ones, can do so much harm to your body and your life.

Stay strong, Aaron!

