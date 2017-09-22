Amy Sedaris Has ALL The Hysterical Homemaking Tips In Her New Series At Home With Amy Sedaris! Watch The Trailer!

Home Videos Photos Shop
9/22/2017

Need some help at home? Don't worry — Amy Sedaris is here for you!

The actress and comedian cordially invites you to the premiere of At Home with Amy Sedaris, where she will pass on diverse and bizarre talents that every homemaker needs for a thriving home!

In the new series, the Strangers with Candy star covers what those other homemaking shows won't — like cooking without pots and pans, entertaining businessmen, and the craft of love making! (Those last two skills may or may not be related…)

Are YOU ready to be the perfect host? Ch-ch-check out the hilarious trailer for At Home (below) and catch the premiere October 24 at 10:30 p.m. on truTV.

[Image via TRUtv/YouTube.]

