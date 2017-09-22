Corey Bohan DENIES Installing Five Cameras To Spy On Audrina Patridge As Prenup Details Show He Won't Be Taking Her Hills Money!

Unlike that Natasha Bedingfield song, their prenup IS written!

As we reported, according to Audrina Patridge's divorce docs, ex Corey Bohan allegedly violated his temporary restraining order when he refused to leave their Irvine house. He then allegedly installed five cameras to spy on the reality TV personality.

According to TMZ, on Friday, the BMX dirt bike rider responded with his own legal docs and he DENIES the claim about the cameras. The Australian athlete says there are only two existing cameras in the residence, and the former Hills star is aware of them.

Additionally, he says the restraining order hearing was set on the day he was supposed to spend time with their daughter Kirra Max.

Despite their divorce drama, the couple signed a prenup a month before their 2016 wedding, and it's pretty black-and-white what's his and what's hers.

According to The Blast, Audrina is entitled to $50,000 in jewelry, $34,000 in her checking account, her production company worth $1 million, her $7 million insurance policy, household furnishings worth $180,000, and her Irvine home worth $1.8 million.

Corey gets his residence in Australia, and the money in his own personal bank account.

In the prenup, they agreed to keep their assets separate, and that neither would have to pay the other spousal support. As we wrote, Bohan says he's willing to leave her house, but doesn't have the resources to hire a lawyer or to buy another place.

On September 19, cops were called to their residence after Corey and Audrina's dad had a confrontation over the property and her possessions.

Such a sad situation…

