Audrina Patridge’s Ex Justin Bobby Had THIS To Say About Her Divorce From Corey Bohan!

Audrina Patridge has filed for divorce from Corey Bohan, and her ex-boyfriend Justin Bobby is coming out with support for her!

As we previously reported, the former reality TV star claimed her estranged husband was violent with her even when their daughter Kirra was present.

E! News spoke to her The Hills costar and ex-boyfriend after the scary news came out on Thursday, where the musician explained he's thinking of the momma of one:

"My first reaction is the thought of the child, obviously. Me, coming from a separated family at a young age, it had its perks and it had its hindrances. My second thought is if she's OK, because she's been a longtime friend. My thoughts and my heart go out to her and her little one at this time."

Justin isn't worried about Audrina though:

"I don't feel good about it. The baby is so cute and beautiful. Thank God Audrina has such a strong foundation with her family. They just reap family values to the highest degree, is what I've learned over the years. She will be fine and the baby will be fine."

We can only hope that's true!

The 32-year-old claimed in docs that Corey was becoming "increasingly possessive, angry, agitated and jealous":

"His aggressive behavior usually escalates whenever I am paying attention to work obligations, rather than to him. When we are apart, he texts me obsessively, rattling my nerves and making it difficult for me to concentrate on my work commitments. His harassing behavior has recently become so extreme that I physically separated from him a few weeks ago. I am fearful of his temper because he cannot control his swearing and personal attacks on me, even when in the presence of our young daughter."

She also added he "was jealous I was out with people, accused me of partying and cheating on him and threatened to kill himself":

"I was very shaken by the texts, mostly because Kirra was with him."

How terrifying!

A court hearing is scheduled for October 6, but until then, we'll be sure to keep you updated.

