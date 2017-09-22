Audrina Patridge's Divorce Drama Gets Messier As She Tries To Have Estranged Husband Corey Bohan Booted From Her House!

Audrina Patridge's split from Corey Bohan has only gotten more dramatic.

As we previously reported, The Hills alum filed for divorce and a temporary restraining order against her husband after he allegedly pushed her while she was holding their one-year-old daughter, Kirra Max. Intense stuff.

Nonetheless, the drama between the now former flames is only just starting as Patridge has accused Bohan of holding her possessions hostage. Apparently, the 35-year-old has kept himself holed up in the family home the MTV starlet pays for.

Understandably, Audrina wants her soon-to-be ex out NOW. In order to take action, Lauren Conrad's pal filed new documents in her restraining order case, asking the judge to force Corey to leave the Irvine, CA residence. The TV personality is currently living with her parents.

And it appears as though the house is rightfully Audrina's as she supplied her prenuptial agreement, which states that the property is hers and hers alone.

What makes this situation a complicated one is that Bohan is supplying a completely different narrative about what's going on. Per The Blast, Corey claims he's more than willing to leave the home, but his estranged wife is "unwilling" to pay him any support. Thus, he's without resources to hire a lawyer and find a new home.

As for the police visit which occurred on September 19, Corey says Audrina's account is a "lie and absurd." According to Kirra Max's poppa, Audrina and her father, Mark gave him only a 15 minute window before showing up at the house. While Audrina claims Corey installed multiple cameras throughout the house and called her a "fucking c*nt," Bohan says he was the one that tried to calm the situation.

Corey states that he asked Audrina and her father to "stop harassing" him and Mark responded by trying to pick a fight with him. Supposedly, Mark yelled, "It's on" to Corey.

Oh, and Corey claims Audrina called Child Protective Services with "bogus allegations." In an attempt to prove his innocence, Corey noted that the court has denied Patridge's request for him to have supervised visitation with Kirra Max.

The judge has also since refused Audrina's request to have Corey kicked out. The topic may be revisited at the couple's hearing on October 6.

Like we said, this whole thing has only gotten more dramatic. Oof.

