Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Chrissy Teigen Audrina Ryan Phillippe Taylor PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Beyonce, JAY-Z, Charity, GIFs >> Wait, Beyoncé & JAY-Z Won’t Be Headlining Tidal's Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert??

Wait, Beyoncé & JAY-Z Won’t Be Headlining Tidal's Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert??

9/22/2017 12:33 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteBeyonceJAY-ZCharityGIFs

Who will be performing then?

It was said JAY-Z and Beyoncé would be headlining the benefit concert Tidal X: Brooklyn on October 17, but apparently that's not the case!

A rep for Tidal told Variety they still haven't confirmed the lineup, though tickets go on sale today, September 22 at 12 p.m. EST. And even more straightforward, Bey's rep straight up denied to NY Daily News that she would be performing at the hurricane relief concert.

Related: Beyoncé Changed Her Wedding Ring Tattoo

It would have marked the first time the momma-of-three would have been back on stage since giving birth to the twins!

Sigh. Guess we'll just have to wait and see to find out who will be headlining then!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Obama campus assault guidance gets scrapped under Trump
Next story »
Police Report Details Aaron Carter's Concerning Behavior
See All Comments