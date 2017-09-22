Wait, Beyoncé & JAY-Z Won’t Be Headlining Tidal's Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert??

It was said JAY-Z and Beyoncé would be headlining the benefit concert Tidal X: Brooklyn on October 17, but apparently that's not the case!

A rep for Tidal told Variety they still haven't confirmed the lineup, though tickets go on sale today, September 22 at 12 p.m. EST. And even more straightforward, Bey's rep straight up denied to NY Daily News that she would be performing at the hurricane relief concert.

It would have marked the first time the momma-of-three would have been back on stage since giving birth to the twins!

Sigh. Guess we'll just have to wait and see to find out who will be headlining then!

