Beyoncé Might've Changed Her Wedding Ring Tattoo — But Her Marriage With JAY-Z Is Better Than Ever!

Everyone calm down.

Earlier this week, Beyoncé posted a series of new photos where she's rocking bright pink hot pants — and surprisingly, it was her finger people were enamored with. You see, in a close up shot of Bey's ginormous rings, fans couldn't help but notice the singer's matching wedding tattoo with JAY-Z had been altered.

But, not so fast. That doesn't mean there's trouble in paradise.

In case you live under a rock, the 36-year-old songstress and the rapper, 47, both got Roman numeral IVs tattooed on their ring fingers after they got married on, yep, April 4.

Not to mention, Bey was born on September 4, Jay on December 4 — and the two have referenced the number several times throughout their careers and with Blue (IVy) Carter's moniker.

Anyway, in the new photos, it's very clear that the Lemonade songstress had altered the original design — adding a line across the top. It now looks like a combination of the numeral 4 and a capital J, as you can see in the pic (above).

In case you're still not sold that these two are crazier in love then ever, ch-ch-check out these sweet photos from their recent date night aboard a yacht in the gallery (above)!

