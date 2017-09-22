Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Chrissy Teigen Audrina Ryan Phillippe Taylor PerezTV
Home >> Twitter, John Legend, Food, HIGHlarious, Chrissy Teigen, Sports Illustrated, Viral: News >> Chrissy Teigen Offered Up John Legend's Underwear On Twitter In Exchange For Brown Bananas — & Here's How It Played Out…
« Previous story
Fergie's Enchanté Music Video Stars Kendall Jenner & Son Axl Jack — WATCH!
Next story »
Fall Treats You Can Consume That ~Aren't~ Pumpkin Spice Flavored! GASP!
See All Comments