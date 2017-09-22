Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder have a crazy story about how they decided to start making babies!

Or well, how Ian decided!

The Vampire Diaries actor explained he flushed all her birth control pills down the toilet while they were on vacation in Barcelona. According to him, they talked about having kids, telling Dr. Berlin on his Informed Pregnancy podcast:

"We decided that we wanted to have children together, and it was just time. But unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn't realize that I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control. By the way, it was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out."

Ian even has a six-minute video of him flushing the pills down the toilet as Nikki was "freaking out," with the actor saying:

