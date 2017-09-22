Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Chrissy Teigen Audrina Ryan Phillippe Taylor PerezTV
Home >> TV News, SIGHting, Bestiez, Reality TV, Controversy, The Bachelor/ette >> BiP's Corinne Olympios & DeMario Jackson Put Their Messy History Behind Them For A Night Out On The Town!

BiP's Corinne Olympios & DeMario Jackson Put Their Messy History Behind Them For A Night Out On The Town!

9/22/2017 11:53 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsSIGHtingBestiezReality TVControversyThe Bachelor/ette

corinne demario spotted hanging out

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson have really buried the hatchet!

On Wednesday evening, the Bachelor in Paradise alums were spotted leaving the TAO restaurant in Hollywood together. Well, well!!

Related: Chris Soules Wants Fatal Car Accident Case Dismissed

The twosome were previously at odds after their sexual encounter on the BiP set caused the show to be shut down temporarily. Warner Bros. even investigated those involved with production for "sexual misconduct." Olympios and Jackson became further estranged when Nick Viall's ex called herself a "victim," leaving many to assume that she meant the Bachelorette vet took advantage of her.

The duo later worked out their issues during the Paradise reunion and seemingly forgave one another. It appears they've really moved on as Corinne was all smiles as she and DeMario left the El Lay hotspot.

We're just happy that this drama has officially come to an end.

[Image via ABC.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
Celebs Who Do ANAL!!!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
View Pics »
« Previous story
Kim Jong Un Issues Unprecedented Response To 'Dotard' Donald Trump's Threats To 'Totally Destroy' North Korea!
Next story »
Nicki Minaj, Allow Us To Introduce You To Shawn Mendes
See All Comments