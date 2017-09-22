BiP's Corinne Olympios & DeMario Jackson Put Their Messy History Behind Them For A Night Out On The Town!

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson have really buried the hatchet!

On Wednesday evening, the Bachelor in Paradise alums were spotted leaving the TAO restaurant in Hollywood together. Well, well!!

Related: Chris Soules Wants Fatal Car Accident Case Dismissed

The twosome were previously at odds after their sexual encounter on the BiP set caused the show to be shut down temporarily. Warner Bros. even investigated those involved with production for "sexual misconduct." Olympios and Jackson became further estranged when Nick Viall's ex called herself a "victim," leaving many to assume that she meant the Bachelorette vet took advantage of her.

The duo later worked out their issues during the Paradise reunion and seemingly forgave one another. It appears they've really moved on as Corinne was all smiles as she and DeMario left the El Lay hotspot.

We're just happy that this drama has officially come to an end.

[Image via ABC.]

Tags: bestiez, controversy, corinne olympios, demario jackson, reality tv, sighting, the bachelor-ette, tv news