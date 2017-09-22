Danielle Bregoli (A.K.A. Cash Me Ousside Girl & Bhad Bhabie) Proves Her Star Power Is Only Growing By Dropping A New Music Video!

Danielle Bregoli isn't playing when it comes to her music career.

As we previously reported, the Cash Me Ousside girl took her star power to the next level when she signed a multi-million dollar record deal with Atlantic Records. Bregoli, whose official stage name is Bhad Bhabie, has proven that she means for her music career to stick as she's just released ANOTHER music video.

Following the success of her first vid, titled These Heaux, the young rapper has dropped a visual for her rap medley Hi Bich / Whachu Know. Man, oh man.

While we can't say we're stoked for another Bhad Bhabie video, we must admit her production budget has definitely gone up. Be sure to ch-ch-check out the new video for yourself (above)!

