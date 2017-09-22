Kim Jong Un Issues Unprecedented Response To 'Dotard' Donald Trump's Threats To 'Totally Destroy' North Korea!

Oh look! More trash talk from two of the world's lamest leaders.

In his speech on the U.N. floor on Tuesday, Donald Trump threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea if the U.S. was "forced to defend itself."

Well, after weeks of launching threats in response to the country's missile tests, Trump's remarks finally got a reaction out of Kim Jong Un.

The biggest takeaway? The supreme leader can throw some shade! Oh, and Trump might have finally pissed him off to the point of nuclear war.

In an official statement released Thursday, Kim called Trump " a frightened dog" and a "gangster fond of playing with fire." He wrote:

"Far from making remarks of any persuasive power that can be viewed to be helpful to defusing tension, [Trump] made unprecedented rude nonsense one has never heard from any of his predecessors… A frightened dog barks louder."

Wow. It's sad when a dictator starving his country can make the president look like a childish fool.

But the more they argue, the clearer it's becoming that the two are the same type of beast. Like Trump, Kim is ready to fight (nuclear) fire with fire — and apparently has a penchant for teaching fun new words to his people.

In his recent statement, Kim repeatedly referred to Trump as a "dotard" — an oldschool term for a senile or feeble-minded elderly person — adding:

"I will make the man holding the prerogative of the supreme command in the U.S. pay dearly for his speech calling for totally destroying [North Korea]… I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire."

Whoa. And we thought SNL was savage with the Trump digs…

South Korea's government noted that Kim's response, written in the first person, was the first such direct address to the world by any North Korean leader.

Hours after Kim's unprecedented comments, North Korea's foreign minister reportedly said the country may test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean to fulfill Kim's vow to take the "highest-level" action against the U.S.

Trump, however, is just getting started with "testing" Kim's patience. He tweeted on Friday:

Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

Trump also announced on Thursday he is planning to sign an executive order that would put sanctions on individuals, companies, and financial institutions that do business with North Korea — or, as Trump put it, "this criminal rogue regime."

The president has made it perfectly clear his mission was North Korea's "complete denuclearization." But by issuing threats instead of solutions, Trump is putting many in danger just to force the bad guys to do bad guy things.

Thoughts??

