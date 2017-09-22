Ellen Shows Off Exclusive Deleted Scenes From Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do Video!

We're not saying Ellen DeGeneres would make the Look What You Made Me Do video less effective, but…

The funny lady shared some special "deleted scenes" from Taylor Swift's megahit music vid with her audience on Friday, and let's just say we're not sure she took the whole thing very seriously. LOLz!

Video: Deleted Scene From The Devil Wears Prada May Be The Single Worst You'll Ever See!

Apparently her entire part was cut out! Wonder why…

Ch-ch-check out the "original" version of LWYMMD starring Ellen (below)!

BTW, one thing Ellen does take seriously is hurricane relief! You can donate HERE!

[Image via EllenTube.]

