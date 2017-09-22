Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Chrissy Teigen Audrina Ryan Phillippe Taylor PerezTV
Home >> Food, Recipes, Food Porn >> Fall Treats You Can Consume That ~Aren't~ Pumpkin Spice Flavored! GASP!

Fall Treats You Can Consume That ~Aren't~ Pumpkin Spice Flavored! GASP!

9/22/2017 9:03 AM ET | Filed under: FoodRecipesFood Porn

no title

Fall is finally here!

And while we understand pumpkin spice is the teacher's pet of this season's treats, we didn't want you missing out on all the other yummy goodies that are v v v underrated!

Here are a few suggestions for the perfect way to celebrate autumn without the long lines at Starbucks (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "Fall Treats You Can Consume That Aren't Pumpkin Spice Flavored!"

CLICK HERE to view "Fall Treats You Can Consume That Aren't Pumpkin Spice Flavored!"

CLICK HERE to view "Fall Treats You Can Consume That Aren't Pumpkin Spice Flavored!"

CLICK HERE to view "Fall Treats You Can Consume That Aren't Pumpkin Spice Flavored!"

CLICK HERE to view "Fall Treats You Can Consume That Aren't Pumpkin Spice Flavored!"

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

20 Reasons Why The Rock Is The Best!
Starbucks Secret Menu Items!
Iconic Pie Moments From Film & TV!
Celebrities With Cookbooks!
Perezcious Pics: November 20 - 26, 2016!
Stars You Want To Have Cook Your Thanksgiving Dinner!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Chrissy Teigen Offered Up John Legend's Underwear On Twitter In Exchange For Brown Bananas — & Here's How It Played Out…
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Jerry Lewis left 6 sons from first marriage out of will: report
See All Comments