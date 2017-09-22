Fergie's Enchanté Music Video Stars Kendall Jenner & Son Axl Jack — WATCH!

Home Videos Photos Shop
9/22/2017 9:38 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteFergieKim KardashianJosh DuhamelKendall Jenner

Fergie just loves including the KarJenners in her music videos!

As you know, Kim Kardashian West had a sexy cameo in the M.I.L.F. $ visual — and now Kendall Jenner is getting her shot at video vixen fame for the singer's new single, Enchanté!

The 21-year-old model isn't the only star in the vid as Fergie Ferg's new tune also features vocals (in French, no less!) from her four-year-old son with Josh Duhamel, Axl Jack!

Watch the fun video (above)!!

Thoughts??

