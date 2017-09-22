Arya Is Now One Of The Most Popular Baby Names — Thanks, Game Of Thrones!

A girl has a following.

Arya Stark inspires the inner assassin in all of us — and even after Game of Thrones ends, she'll continue inspire a whole new generation of savage killer girls!

The BBC reports that over 300 girls born in England and Wales last year have been named after the beloved character played by Maisie Williams.

Photo: Emilia Clarke Dyes Her Hair Khaleesi-Blonde!

This stark spike puts Arya among the top 200 baby names in the UK, well over more traditional names like Mary (204) and Catherine (163). But a girl isn't the only character from the HBO series growing in baby name popularity.

Last year, 69 babies were named Khaleesi, 11 were named Tyrion, 5 were named Sansa, 4 were named Daenerys, and 3 received the name Brienne (one of which, we hope, was given "Of Tarth" as the middle name.)

Looks like there will be a lot of Ayras running amuck in a decade or so — let's hope she lives the rest of her GoT days as a hero!

[Image via HBO.]

Tags: baby blabber, game of thrones, hbo, maisie williams