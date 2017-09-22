Guess The Topless Celeb With A Ripped Torso!

Home Videos Photos Shop
9/22/2017 2:01 PM ET | Filed under: Guess The CelebrityAbsSkinBodyInstagram

Think you know who this torso belongs to??

This celeb is ripped!!

On Thursday, this actor and musician posted a proud selfie of his insane torso and abs to Instagram, and he's looking like quite the snack!

He didn't share much with the post other than:

"Caption this 🤓 #WALKONWATER"

If that's not enough of a hint for you, the Oscar winner is also a bit of a Joker.

C'mon, you have to know it's…

Jared Leto!!

[Image via Instagram.]

