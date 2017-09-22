Home Videos Photos Shop
Haley Reinhart Performs "The Letter" LIVE!

9/22/2017 3:18 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsMusic MinuteAmerican Idol

WHAT A VOICE!!!! And this album is…. sooooo good!!!

Watch! Enjoy! And SHARE!

Thank you, Haley Reinhart!

