We don't think James Comey saw this one coming.

On Friday, the former FBI Director took the podium to deliver his convocation address at Howard University — only to be interrupted by the chanting of several rows of protestors.

The students could be heard yelling from the back of the auditorium several slogans, including: "Get out James Comey, you aren't our homey," "No justice, no peace," and "We shall not be moved."

HU has currently ended their live stream of the speech, but before it cut off, Comey could be heard requesting the protestors listen to what he has to say.

Watch what went down (below):

A true sign of the times.

Thoughts???

