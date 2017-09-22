Home Videos Photos Shop
Jennifer Lopez Still Hasn't Heard From Her Family Post-Hurricane Maria

Jennifer Lopez Still Hasn't Heard From Her Family Post-Hurricane Maria

9/22/2017 11:12 AM ET | Filed under: Ricky MartinJennifer LopezMarc AnthonyDaddy YankeeCharityInstagramViral: News

no title

Jennifer Lopez is speaking out on the devastation in Latin America in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

In an intimate Instagram video, the music superstar revealed that she still hasn't heard from her family in Puerto Rico two days after the storm ravaged the U.S. territory and left millions powerless.

Speaking backstage from her Las Vegas residency, the 48-year-old encouraged her followers to "help rebuild our island" by supporting and donating to the efforts of the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Areizaga.

Related: Beyoncé & JAY-Z To Headline Hurricane Relief Concert!

J.Lo isn't the only celeb hoping to raise awareness and money for Puerto Rico — Ricky Martin, Daddy Yankee, Marc Anthony, and Rosie Perez have all taken to social media to drum up support.

Martin, who was born in Puerto Rico's capital city San Juan, shared a similar video to Instagram on Friday, urging fans to donate to his YouCaring site for hurricane relief. As of this writing, Martin's charity alone has raised over $133,000.

Ch-ch-check out the posts (below) to see what celebs are saying about the devastation, and how you can help rebuild the Caribbean.

Mi gente necesita. Ayúdame. Link in bio youcaring.com/rickymartinA post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on Sep 22, 2017 at 1:16am PDT

Please help us spread the word to help our fellow brothers and sisters in need. #UnitedforPuertoRicoA post shared by Marc Anthony (@marcanthony) on Sep 21, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

[Image via Instagram.]

