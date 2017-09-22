Jimmy Kimmel SOUNDS OFF On The Graham-Cassidy Health Care Bill For A THIRD Time!

No one can silence Jimmy Kimmel!

As you've likely heard, the late night host has found himself smack dab in the middle of the American health care battle. It all started when the 49-year-old comedian opened up about his newborn son Billy's emergency open heart surgery. After the TV personality begged bigwigs in D.C. to keep health care available to those with preexisting conditions, Senator Bill Cassidy vowed he'd do just that.

However, the politician clearly lied about his promise as he's since co-authored legislation which will force patients with preexisting conditions to pay significantly more. Oh, and the legislation could take away insurance from 32 million people if passed.

Thus, Jimmy felt the need to call out Cassidy and Co. not once, not twice, but now THREE times. We knew the funny man would once again dedicate his monologue to the health care issue as Donald Trump has since weighed in on Graham-Cassidy bill.

Be sure to ch-ch-check out Jimmy's latest clap back (above).

