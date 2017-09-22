Home Videos Photos Shop
Jodie Sweetin Has NEVER Seen An Episode Of Full House, And We Don't Know What To Do With This Information

Um excuse us, what?

Jodie Sweetin revealed she's never seen an entire episode of Full House — on the THIRTIETH (like 3-0) anniversary of the sitcom, no less.

No… it's fine… we're not feeling completely BETRAYED or anything. We only dedicated our entire lives to the Tanners, and now the Netflix reboot Fuller House. Totally chill.

Anyway, Stephanie Tanner (or is that even her real name?! LOLz, it's not…), revealed at the PaleyFest Fall TV Preview in Beverly Hills on Thursday:

"I have to be honest. I don't know that I've ever watched an entire episode of ‘Full House.' Not sat down for an entire episode. Now, I don't have a TV. I have like Netflix and HBO GO, but I don't have regular TV, so it's never on in my house. My kids watch it, like at their dad's house, or on the iPads. But I don't know that I've ever watched it. I watch clips."

We guess there isn't a hand to hold onto EVERYWHERE you look… Whatevs.

