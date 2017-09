Good news… Justin Bieber is woke!

We're not just talking about his widely-reported spiritual awakening — homeboy is woke on the social activism, too!

Biebs took to Instagram on Friday to endorse the Black Lives Matter movement. While he made sure to note that he "will never know what it feels like" to be black, the singer made it clear he was willing to use his platform to shine a light on racism.

Never one to leave out the big man upstairs, the 23-year-old capped his message off with a note of spiritually-grounded unity. Praise Bie!

Ch-ch-check out JB's full post (below)!

I am a white Canadian and I will never know what it feels like to be an African American but what I do know is I am willing to stand up and use my voice to shine light on racism, because it's a real thing and it's more prevalent now than I have ever seen in my lifetime.. we are all Gods children and we are ALL EQUAL.A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Sep 22, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Tags: black lives matter, instagram, justin bieber, social issues