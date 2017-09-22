KYLIE JENNER IS PREGNANT!! Perez's Reaction!
OH. MY. GOD.
P.S. Mistakenly said she was 19. She just turned 20. We like to be accurate!
A new picture of Kanye West has been going around the Internet, and it has people talking about his weight.
And sadly, a lot of people are body shaming the star for what they believe to be him gaining extra pounds. It's not right!!
Twitter isn't here for it though, coming to the rapper's defense!! So, let's all take cue from these commenters and celebrate Kanye no matter what he looks like…
Why is Kanye’s weight such a concern to y’all like… Idgi… does it make him any less of a musical legend? Don’t think so. Next.
— jess ♡ (@jsscafernandez) September 22, 2017
There will be no Kanye West slander on my timeline. NOPE pic.twitter.com/XbO0PFXmsy
— S H A N T É💋 (@shantespice) September 22, 2017
People are roasting & fat shaming Kanye West, but y'all missing the bigger picture. This is the most we've seen Kanye West smile in years.
— NUFF (@nuffsaidNY) September 22, 2017
THERE WILL BE ABSOLUTELY NO KANYE WEST SLANDER ON MY TIMELINE 🗣 pic.twitter.com/tgtmaO68MT
— Nicholas (@TheNickVieira) September 22, 2017
So, #BodyShaming is okay if you're talking about Kanye West? 😕
— Scott (@thatCSAguy) September 22, 2017
Zero Tolerance for Kanye West's Weight Zone !! Don't you Dare .. let the man live . pic.twitter.com/fHCo2W7kRx
— Olivia (@BlakeOlivia) September 22, 2017
Let Kanye live…
In the meantime, there's big Kylie Jenner news for everyone to focus on instead…
