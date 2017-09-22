The Woman Who Terrorized The Kardashians' DASH Boutique With A Gun & A Machete Has Been Arrested!

The cops moved quickly on this one.

Mere hours after terrorizing the Kardashians' DASH boutique in West Hollywood, 35-year-old Maria Medrano was arrested by the police. The cops hit Maria with a search warrant at her home and booked her after they discovered two airsoft guns.

ICYMI, Maria showed up TWICE at the KUWTK family's store on Thurdsay. She not only threatened the cashier with a gun, but she also ranted about Cuba and vandalized the store. Upon her return to DASH, Medrano brandished a machete and threatened harm to Kim Kardashian West and her famous fam.

Medrano was arrested on assault and criminal threat charges. Her bail has been set at $50,000.

[Image via FOX 11 Los Angeles/YouTube.]

