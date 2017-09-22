Home Videos Photos Shop
Kathy Griffin Hits Back At Verbally Aggressive Neighbor By Filing For A Restraining Order!

9/22/2017

Kathy Griffin is taking legal action!

As we previously reported, the comedienne's neighbor Jeffrey Mezger (you know, the CEO for KB Home) launched all sorts of obscenities about the funny lady to her longtime boyfriend, Randy Bick. The row occurred over the weekend when Griffin and Bick made a noise complaint to the police about Jeffrey's grandkids.

Thankfully, the harassment was captured via security surveillance and exposed to the world.

Nonetheless, it seems the verbal altercation has left the 56-year-old rattled as she has since filed for a restraining order against Mezger and his wife, Sandra. It's said Kathy filed the request at the Los Angeles County Court on Thursday.

Griffin's boyfriend also filed for a restraining order against the Mezgers. They aren't messing around!!

While Jeffrey has attempted to downplay this drama with an apology, it appears as though this feud isn't going away anytime soon.

The businessman better tread carefully, we mean, KB Home has already cut his annual bonus by 25% over the incident. The company confirmed this decision as they noted in a statement:

"Mr. Mezger's recent behavior in his personal dealings with a neighbor is unacceptable and a negative reflection on KB Home."

They even threatened to fire Jeffrey if he were to get involved "in any similar incident." Oh snap!!!

We have a feeling Kathy's going to walk away the victor in this legal matter. Just sayin'

