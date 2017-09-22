Kim Kardashian Recalls The Moment She & Kanye West Became More Than Friends! WATCH!

KYLIE JENNER IS PREGNANT!! Perez's Reaction!
OH. MY. GOD.
P.S. Mistakenly said she was 19. She just turned 20. We like to be accurate!
The day everything changed…
During the "Kardashians 10th Anniversary Special," host Ryan Seacrest asks Kim Kardashian about the moment when she developed feelings for now-husband Kanye West.
Related: Twitter Wants The Kanye West Body Shaming To STOP
While the rapper and the KUWTK star hooked up at "one point, then it stopped," they officially became more than friends when Kimmy was about to marry basketball player Kris Humphries.
According to North West's mom:
"Right before I got married to Kris Humphries we were like talking and I just went a different direction. And I think I had to go through that to figure out what I wanted."
So was Yeezy pursuing Kim while she was still with the athlete?
"We were friends and we were talking, yes."
[Image via E!.]
Tags: kanye west, kim kardashian, kris humphries, kuwtk, love line, north west, reality tv, ryan seacrest
Audrina Patridge's Divorce Drama Gets Messier As She Tries To Have Estranged Husband Corey Bohan Booted From Her House!
Danielle Bregoli (A.K.A. Cash Me Ousside Girl & Bhad Bhabie) Proves Her Star Power Is Only Growing By Dropping A New Music Video!
Shania Twain Opens Up About Feeling 'Shattered' By 'Traumatic' Divorce Amid Battle With Lyme Disease