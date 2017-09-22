Kim Kardashian Recalls The Moment She & Kanye West Became More Than Friends! WATCH!

The day everything changed…

During the "Kardashians 10th Anniversary Special," host Ryan Seacrest asks Kim Kardashian about the moment when she developed feelings for now-husband Kanye West.

While the rapper and the KUWTK star hooked up at "one point, then it stopped," they officially became more than friends when Kimmy was about to marry basketball player Kris Humphries.

According to North West's mom:

"Right before I got married to Kris Humphries we were like talking and I just went a different direction. And I think I had to go through that to figure out what I wanted."

So was Yeezy pursuing Kim while she was still with the athlete?

"We were friends and we were talking, yes."

