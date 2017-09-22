Kim Kardashian Reveals A Doctor Once Told Her She Miscarried North!

How terrifying!

For the first time, in a preview, Kim Kardashian West opened up on the KUWTK 10th year anniversary special with Ryan Seacrest about when she thought she suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with North West!

She was told by a doctor she lost the baby, recalling:

"At one point I thought I had had a miscarriage. I was pretty certain and even a doctor told me there was no heartbeat and said 'You have had a miscarriage.' It was around Thanksgiving and it was the worst Thanksgiving ever."

Kimmy revealed she was told to return to have surgery to remove the fetus, but that's when North's heartbeat came through:

"I was on the monitor and he [the doctor] was like: There's a heartbeat!"

What a miracle!

It's rumored the momma-of-two is expecting baby number three with Kanye West via surrogate. Maybe she'll tell all during the special on Sunday, September 24.

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: baby blabber, celeb kidz, health, kanye west, kim kardashian, kuwtk, kuwtk ten year anniversary, north west, pregnancy talk, ryan seacrest