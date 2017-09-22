Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Chrissy Teigen Audrina Ryan Phillippe Taylor PerezTV
Home >> Baby Blabber, Kanye West, Ryan Seacrest, Kim Kardashian, Health, Celeb Kidz, Pregnancy Talk, North West, KUWTK >> Kim Kardashian Reveals A Doctor Once Told Her She Miscarried North!

Kim Kardashian Reveals A Doctor Once Told Her She Miscarried North!

9/22/2017 1:00 PM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberKanye WestRyan SeacrestKim KardashianHealthCeleb KidzPregnancy TalkNorth WestKUWTK

Kim Kardashian explains the terrifying health scare while pregnant with North!

How terrifying!

For the first time, in a preview, Kim Kardashian West opened up on the KUWTK 10th year anniversary special with Ryan Seacrest about when she thought she suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with North West!

Related: Woman Terrorized DASH Store With Gun & Machete

She was told by a doctor she lost the baby, recalling:

"At one point I thought I had had a miscarriage. I was pretty certain and even a doctor told me there was no heartbeat and said 'You have had a miscarriage.' It was around Thanksgiving and it was the worst Thanksgiving ever."

Kimmy revealed she was told to return to have surgery to remove the fetus, but that's when North's heartbeat came through:

"I was on the monitor and he [the doctor] was like: There's a heartbeat!"

What a miracle!

It's rumored the momma-of-two is expecting baby number three with Kanye West via surrogate. Maybe she'll tell all during the special on Sunday, September 24.

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
Celebs Who Do ANAL!!!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
« Previous story
The Hottest Stories Right Now!
Next story »
It's OFFICIALLY Fall & Twitter Is Shook Like A Bag Of Autumn Leaves!
See All Comments