So THIS Is What Kourtney Kardashian Thinks Of Scott Disick & Sofia Richie's Relationship…

Kourtney Kardashian chimes in!

As we reported, on Thursday, 34-year-old Scott Disick and 19-year-old Sofia Richie were spotted kissing in Miami, officially confirming their relationship.

If you think their fling is a bit weird, you're not the only one!

According to an US Weekly source, LD's baby momma is kind of freaked out by the whole thing, but is overall happy for the new couple.

The insider revealed:

"Kourtney thinks this fling with Sofia is a little weird, but nothing shocks her anymore… Kourtney just wants Scott to be his old self. She shares three kids with him, so she'll always want the best for him and will always make sure he's happy."

A second source says KK "doesn't care about who Scott dates" and "it's not on her radar… she's happy in her own relationship."

Speaking of Younes Bendjima, things between the 38-year-old reality TV starlet and the 24-year-old model are going well.

"She's in a really good place with Younes and is happy with him… They like staying at home and being private."

Gee… can't Kourt and Scott date something their own age??

