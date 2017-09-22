Home Videos Photos Shop
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant!

9/22/2017

no title

Holy shit.

Multiple sources close to Kylie Jenner have told TMZ that she's PREGNANT!

The lip kit mogul reportedly started telling friends earlier this month, and her BF (since April) Travis Scott has also been sharing with those closest to him.

Related: Tyga Is Dating A Kardashian Look-A-Like!

The outlet goes on to reveal sources have said they're having a baby girl, although the info cannot be verified at this time. If that's the case, she's most likely more than 16-20 weeks along — since that's when you can find out the sex.

Kylie's been posting old pics of herself on Instagram A LOT lately, so this seems plausible!

Thoughts???

[Image via Instagram.]

